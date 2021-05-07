2021 RUGBY LAUNCH

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday the 17th of April, Trundle Boomers Rugby League Football Club hosted a Season Launch at Trundle’s Services Club.

The evening had a BBQ, entertainment as well as an auction for a First Grade Jersey. The auction was run by Geoff from AWN Langlands Hanlon.

With a total of $15,000 being raised, this is the best Calcutta they’ve ever held.

The Football club and Services Club sent out their thanks to Geoff as well as all the volunteers that helped out on the night.

Image Credit: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club.