Laura’s bright mind shines

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s Laura Waller has been awarded the prestigious Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Science Award.

Named after the late cardiac surgeon and pioneer of modern heart transplantation, Dr Victor Chang, these awards were established to celebrate young, gifted students and to foster growth in scientific studies.

Laura received her award at a special ceremony held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, 20 November.

This year the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute celebrated a momentous 25 years as the home of heart research. This milestone is not only a celebration for the science community, but for the future generation of researchers who will continue the life-saving medical research.

Professor Jamie Vandenberg from the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute believes that by guiding and encouraging these students to consider a career in STEM, the legacy of Australian discovery will only become stronger.

“By nurturing these inquisitive scientific minds, we are cementing a strong future for Australian research. We have such a proud history of discovery and it’s through students like these, that the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics will continue to flourish in Australia,” he explained.

“As a scientist you not only contribute to building knowledge and understanding, but you’re also a driver in economic, environmental, health, social and technological advances. The opportunities are truly endless,” Professor Vandenberg explained.

Laura and other winners from Western NSW schools will join more than 200 students from across NSW on a tour of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, and have the opportunity to learn first-hand from our world-renowned scientists.

The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute is dedicated to finding cures for cardiovascular disease and has earned its place on the global stage as one of the most respected heart research facilities in the world. Renowned for the quality of its breakthroughs, the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute uses innovative transplantation techniques and conducts complex molecular and genetic analysis, to discover better ways to diagnose, treat and ultimately prevent the onset of heart disease.