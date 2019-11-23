Successful Centre State Triples tournament held

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The highlight of the Condo bowls calendar, our Centre State Triples event, was played over the course of last weekend. Since its inception, this tournament

has set the standard for how events can be organised and run, and has continually delivered the highest quality of bowls we see out this way. And once again

the Club outdid itself, staging a still bigger and better event than we’ve seen before.

There are seriously far too many individuals to thank for ensuring the smooth running of the weekend – but generally, thanks to the Bowls

Committee, greens staff, the two Black Smokers for such a great Saturday dinner, Burnsy for the Saturday night entertainment, all of our volunteer

cooks and kitchen hands (especially our ladies) over Saturday lunch and Sunday brekky and lunch, fill-in bowlers, our rafflers, inside and outside bar staff,

Max for umpiring and apprentice greenkeeping, chief gophers Maz and Uwe and other gophers, Dop and Harold for their results recording efforts, Sophie

Jones Photography for her great pics, and Boxhead and the Tickles for running Friday night’s Calcutta.

Special mention must be made of our wonderful sponsors, without whose help we would not be able to put on an event with over $8000 in prizemoney –

so thankyou Lachlan Agencies, Grants Sawmilling, Seton’s Electrical, Jones Pest Management, Lachlan Shire Council, Central West Tyre Service, Burmac

Financial Services, Condo Quality Meats, Allambie Motel, Railway Hotel, The Condobolin Argus & Inland Distributors – your support means so much

more in what are difficult times for everybody. And of course thankyou to the bowlers themselves, with teams making the trek out to Condo from all over

the place.

The tournament was a sellout very early in the piece, with a full field of 32 teams kicking off the six-game weekend on Saturday morning.

With three teams going through the tournament with five wins from six starts, the winners were decided on margins.

This year’s title went to the Ettalong team of Luke McBeatty, Bailey Meti and John Roberts, who finished with a margin of 38 shots from their 5 wins.

Second place went to Blake Bradtke’s Grenfell team on +31. Laurie Thompson, Nodge and Tim Barnes came in third with 5 wins +15. Fourth place was

taken by Gary Carberry’s team from Parkes. Dennis McHarry from Shepparton took fifth place, and Geoff Seton’s Leichhardt team rounded out the overall

prizewinners in sixth place. The all-day winners on Sunday were Tom Watson’s team from Braidwood.

Just the one game of mixed pairs played this week, and that game saw Dan Seton & Pauleen Dimos emerge runaway winners against Pam Nicholl

and Mick Waller 22-10.

Fourteen starters for Wednesday arvo social bowls this week, where Rob Patton and Eric Mitchell held out Harold Bell and Brian Tickle 14-11; Ian Laing,

Nick Moody and Ian Kelk were too strong for Tony Blake, Gordon Phillips and John Dopper in a 13-4 result; and Neil Williamson and Al Stuckey finished

well to down Ivan McDonald and Mick Waller 18-13.

Keep an eye on the board for any play-by dates in the club events.

Wednesday men’s social bowls is on again this Wednesday (names before 1.30pm for a 2pm start);

Sunday social bowls is back on this week (names before 9.30am for a 10am start, or names on the sheet on the board).

DEVONHEAD.