RTT helps Farmers

By Melissa Blewitt

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) helped around 200 drought stricken farmers in Condobolin on Thursday, 10 October.

Through their Farmers Community Connect, they delivered 100 tonnes of donated animal feed, which recipients picked up from the Condobolin Showground.

As part of RRT’s ongoing Operation Drought Relief, volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC) have distributed over 400 bulker-bags of livestock supplement to 400 farmers in Tullamore, Nymagee and now Condobolin.

Farmers were also able to access support services such as Lachlan Shire Council who administered micro chipping to all Working Dogs; the RSPCA who offered veterinarian support and administering parvovirus vaccines; Rural Adversity Mental Health Program; Western NSW Local Health District Drought Support Team; Country Women’s Asociation who offered food packages; Department of Primary Industries; Rural

RRT helps farmersResilience Program; Drought Assistance Applications help; Farm Innovation Fund information; Transport Subsidies consultant; Condobolin Community Health; National Association for Loss and Grief; Rural Financial Counsellors; and Suicide Prevention Officers.

Will Small, RRT Lake Cargelligo Team Leader from the PBCC said Christian values of care and compassion motivated them to help farmers across drought-stricken NSW.

“Hosting the Farmers Community Connect was about bringing together our farmers and bringing together a community to have a bite to eat, a chat with mates and support each other through some ongoing tough times,” he explained.

“It was great to have support from Federal and State Government departments, veterinarians, rural financial counsellors and mental health services on the ground because drought affects peoples’ livelihoods and their entire lives.

“This journey across the Central West has distributed 100 tonnes of feed for cattle and sheep for our state farmers in rural New South Wales, but we are really proud of how it has brought people together.

“As Christians it is our nature to help the community especially those who need a hand – it’s been a long and devastating drought, so we hope the feed goes some ways to bring relief where it is needed most.

“Our values of care and compassion are what motivate us, it gets our volunteers up early to help farmers collect their bulker bag of feed and to bring some hope and cheer to farming families in the Central West.”

Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said it was important for Australians to continue to support each other as his electorate continues to endure the longstanding drought.

“I commend the RRT on their initiative today, which has brought the community together, and represents another helping hand for local farmers and their families,” he stated.