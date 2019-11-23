Condo croquet visits Orange

Croquet

On the 25th of September, eight players from the Condobolin Croquet Club travelled to Orange for a day of

coaching, playing and socializing. Past Bathurst Australian Croquet champion John Cox attended to

instruct the players on ball and striking skills as well as an update on recent rule changes.

John encouraged all players that more important than rules, just go out and play the game of Croquet and

enjoy it.

A fantastic day was enjoyed by all and both clubs look forward to sharing more days enjoying the game

of Croquet.

The AGM was held on Sunday 13th October with Sue Kendall President, Secretary Betsy Wheeler and Treasurer

Marilyn Roberts.

Contributed..