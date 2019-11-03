Story Time fun at the Library

By Melissa Blewitt

Local children now get to experience the delight of stories, songs and rhymes during Storytime at the Condobolin Library, twice a week.

The ever popular event, is now held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 11am. Last Friday saw regular and first time participants take

part in Storytime.

Children were treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters with Librarian Abby Grimshaw. They especially enjoyed Wombat’s Birthday Surprise, which was illustrated by Lachlan Creagh, Monkey Tricks by Rachel Elliott and illustrated by Karen Sapp, and Macca’s Makeover by Matt Cosgrove.

The community is invited to share storytime fun with their children at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays; and younger children can

also be part of Baby Rhyme Time on Fridays from 9.30am to 10am. It’s all fun and, the best part is its free!

For more information contact the Condobolin Library on 6895 2253, or drop into 130 Bathurst Street.