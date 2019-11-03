Mrs Dorothy Salter turns 102

By Melissa Blewitt

Turning 102 is a big reason to celebrate.

Condobolin resident Dorothy Salter marked this magnificent milestone on Thursday, 19 September with a party at William Beech Gardens.

The event was organised by William Beech Gardens and many of Mrs Salter’s family attended the special occasion. The highlight of the party, was when Mrs Jennifer Brady and her St Joseph’s Parish School, Condobolin class sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Mrs Salter. Mrs Salter was absolutely delighted with the performance, as was her family.