Local students excell

• Condobolin High School students have excelled at the NSW Combined High

Schools Sports Association Athletics Championships. Tyler Edgcumbe competed

in the 17 years (Open) 1,500 metre event, Mia Noll competed in the 15 years girls

high jump and long jump, and Riley Keen took part in the 13 years boy long jump,

shot put, discus and 200 metres. Mia made the top four in the high jump, with

an impressive 1.50 metres. Riley finished ninth in the long jump, with a huge

distance of 5.11 metres. He also ran a personal best of 26.83 for the 200 metres