Successful Dog Trials

Posted By: Anne Coffey
August 13, 2019
- The art of training sheep dogs was proven to be alive and well in Condobolin, with local sheep dog trials boasting a strong turnout of competitors and spectators at the campdraft grounds. Weather conditions were ideal for the event held last Saturday. One of the wonderful aspects of the competition was the young people who entered themselves and their dogs.
- ABOVE: Colin Hope with Gilmore competed successfully at the local sheep dog trials. KP.
- BELOW: One of the highlights of the local sheep dog trials, was the dog jump event. Roy made every effort to clear the increasing heights. KP.