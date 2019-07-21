Great win for Gadfly

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin horse, Gadfly, ran a powerful race, to beat a strong field in the Duck Creek Picnic Cup at Nyngan recently.

Not only did he win convincingly, he set a weight carrying record for the race. Gadfly was allocated a massive 74 kilograms by the handicapper.

Gadfly had a great run at Duck Creek. Prior to this Gadfly won the Brewarrina Cup in May and the Noorama Cup in April.

David Simmons (Trundle) and Theresa Jude (Condobolin) are two of Gadfly’s local connections. They were both thrilled with Gadfly’s victory.

“It was absolutely fabulous,” Theresa said.

Trained by Mark Ward (Condobolin), Gadfly showed determination to win by almost two lengths from Blue Channel and Austin, with Rehanaat finishing fourth.

The Duck Creek Picnic Cup was run over 1250 metres, and this year had an eight horse field.

