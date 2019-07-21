A tick of approval

Melissa Blewitt

The Regional Innovators Network has won a Good Design Award.

Community Connectors for the project are Annette Ohlsen (Condobolin), Shane Phillips (Lake Cargelligo) of Growing Lachlan, along with Sharon Thomas (Dubbo) of the CAPP Group.

They won in the Social Impact category, and were thrilled when the announcement was made at the 61st Australian Good Design Awards ceremony held on Thursday, 11 By July.

Regional Innovators Network was designed by communities in western NSW, Growing Lachlan in Lachlan Shire, CAPP Group in Dubbo and Australian Centre for Social Innovation. The initiative was commissioned by Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation and the Dusseldorp Forum.

The Regional Innovator’s Network is a support model that enables Australian communities to practice social design. Community participants apply design skills, mindsets and structures to tackle entrenched local social and economic disadvantage. As a virtual team, designers coach people across a region implementing co-design on systemic challenges for local impact.

The Good Design Award (more commonly known as the Good Design Tick) program is one of the oldest and most prestigious international design awards in the world, promoting excellence in design and innovation since 1958.

It is recognised by the World Design Organization (WDO) as Australia’s peak international design endorsement program.

The Awards celebrate the best new products and services on the Australian market and reward emerging areas of design including business model innovation, social impact and sustainability. The 2019 Awards attracted a record number of submissions with nearly 700 projects evaluated spanning 10 design disciplines including architecture, communication, digital, fashion, product, service, strategy, engineering and social impact.

The Good Design Tick of approval offers companies a competitive advantage that leads to increased sales and point of sale differentiation. These registered trademarks are visible indicators of good design and a brand’s commitment to excellence in design and innovation.

Consumers can be assured that a product, project or service displaying the Good Design Award trademarks have been professionally designed to the highest standards and put through rigorous testing by an independent panel of design experts using a comprehensive evaluation process.

“The Good Design Award winners this year are an inspiring representation of the future. At the heart of all the winning projects is a problem (big or small) that was solved through clever, considered and meaningful design that will have a positive impact on our lives and our planet,” CEO of Good Design Australia Doctor Brandon Gien commented.