A bit of Bogan in Condo

Condobolin participated in Australia’s Biggest Bogan Festival (ABBF) at the Condobolin Hotel last Friday. Events in Condobolin included a Publican’s Challenge (Darts, Euchre and Kelly Pool Competition), Air Guitar Championships, Bogan Fashions in the Field including Best mullet, worst tattoo, smile, Dad bod, shortest stubbies plus crowning of Best Dazza and Shazza, Husband and Wife Calling, Khe Sanh Karaoke and live music entertainment featuring the Noll Brothers. Emcee’s for the evening were Luke Acheson and Benny Bogan. ABOVE: Benny Bogan, Andrew Hankin, Amy Acheson, Sam Welsh and Luke Acheson joined in the fun at the Bogan Festival last Friday night. MB/Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby