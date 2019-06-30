Playing cards for 52 years

By Melissa Blewitt



A love of playing cards has seen a group of women enjoy 52 years of friendship.

‘The Card Girls’, as they affectionately call themselves, began meeting at each others homes, for a weekly game of cards.

Locals Jill Broadley, Dawn Thomas and Sue Bell still play together on a weekly basis, but their friends Cassie Gill, Leonie Barrett and Maureen O’Shea, now only join them for their yearly reunion, which took place in Condobolin last week. “We have so much fun, talk about old times, look over photographs and catch up,” Mrs Broadley said.