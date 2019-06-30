Harry is oarsome

Condobolin’s Harry Crouch is off to take on his next rowing challenge. He was invited to the USA based Under 23 Selection Trials at Princeton University this month. He will go into a two week training camp with eight other Australian Rowers, followed by a gruelling five day trialling process. Since graduating Year 12 in 2018, Harry has been rowing out of Sydney Rowing Club. He had a successful rowing season, with a highlight winning the Under 21 NSW Team in the Youth Eight at the Interstate Regatta during National Championships in March. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.