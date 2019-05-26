Easter fun

Posted By: Anne Coffey
May 26, 2019
- Tommy Kirkman, Janayah Johnson, Macauley Packham and Stella Jarick had a great time at the Condobolin Public School Easter Concert and Hat Parade. Kindergarten, Year One and Year Two students delighted the audience at their Easter Concert, singing songs and having fun. The Concert was followed by a Hat Parade, where children showcased their unique creations, which were all made at School, and danced to music, with encouragement from parents, families, carers, visitors and staff. MB