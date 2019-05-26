A big thankyou to Abby

For the last seven years, Abby Grimshaw has been a crucial member of Condobolin’s Born To Read committee.

She has been responsible for sending the birthday books to all registered members of the Joey Readers Club, every month for the last seven years.

There are currently 250 junior residents from the Condobolin Shire, registered for the Joey Reader Club. This program was established within Born To Read, and provides free books for children from birth until their fifth birthday, spreading the message that reading to your children from birth, is the best way to prevent literacy problems at school and later in life. The Joey Reader Club has recently received another grant, (thank you to Evolution Mining), to ensure books can be purchased and will continue to reach children under five on their birthdays. The huge job of buying, packing and sending books to children each month, will now be shared amongst Born To Read committee members. This group meet on the second Thursday of every month, at 5pm in the Shire Library. Interested community members would be very welcome. To ensure your child is part of the Joey Reader Club, all you need to do is complete a registration form, which is available also from the Condobolin Shire Library.

Abby, will continue her awesome work on the Born to Read committee but also works at the Condobolin Shire Library where she runs the story time each Monday and Wednesday mornings continuing to share the love of reading and listening to stories. All babies, toddlers and pre- schoolers are welcome to come along.

The Born to Read Committee will continue fundraising this year, with a Bingo Night in June and a Movie Fundraiser in October. In the April holidays was the opening of the “1000 Books before School” program, with the launch held at the Shire Library on Wednesday, 24 April.