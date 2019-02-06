Patrisha, Simon, Jai-James and Libby recognised for their contributions

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf, Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year Patrisha Hurley OAM, Environmental Citizen of the Year Dr Libby Roesner, Lachlan Shire Australia Day Award (Community Service) recipient Simon Carey, Lachlan Shire Australia Day Ambassador Bob Turner and Lachlan Shire General Manager Greg Tory during the Australia Day celebrations at the SRA Pavillion last Saturday. More on Australia Day on Pages 7 and 11. MB

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Patrisha Hurley OAM has been named Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year.

The announcement was made at a special ceremony held at the SRA Pavillion on Australia Day (26 January).

Condobolin’s Simon Carey won the Community Service (Australia Day) Award, while Jai-James Clarke from Lake Cargelligo received the Young Citizen of the Year accolade.

Doctor Libby Roesner won the newly created category, Environmental Citizen of the Year Award.

Communities across the Lachlan Shire were in high spirits, and participated in activities from sun up to sun down. Bob Turner, was Lachlan’s Ambassador for 2019 and was thrilled to be part of the Australia Day celebrations in Condobolin and Tottenham, and to experience each of the unique celebrations of the host communities. “The great thing about Australia Day is that the celebrations are a unique representation of Australia at its best,” he said.

Mayor John Medcalf thanked Mr Turner, for being a part of the events across the Lachlan Shire. “Bob was a fantastic Ambassador who delivered a truly inspirational and memorable address. We were incredibly lucky to have him join us for the day and I thank Bob for generously volunteering his time and sharing his Australian Story with us,” he said. Australia Day in the Lachlan Shire was a great success,” Councillor Medcalf

said. “I would like to congratulate all the Australia Day Award recipients and

nominees as well as our new Australian Citizens and thank all of the community members that participated and contributed to the day’s success.”

