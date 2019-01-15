Showing generosity for Can Assist

Union members Leslie Reid, Trent Nagle, James Taylor and Belinda Adams present Judy Price from CanAssist with a cheque for $1000

Lachlan Shire Council Union Members held their Annual Union Picnic Day on 9 November 2018 at the Condobolin Sports Club.
Throughout the year, members have contributed money, ran a raffle and 100 Clubs to raise money for the day and to make a donation to a local charity. At the Union Picnic Day it was voted by the members to donate $1000 to Condobolin CanAssist from the money raised.
Should you require any assistance from Condobolin CanAssist, please contact Judy Price on 02 68952877. MB

