Lachlan Shire Council Union Members held their Annual Union Picnic Day on 9 November 2018 at the Condobolin Sports Club.
Throughout the year, members have contributed money, ran a raffle and 100 Clubs to raise money for the day and to make a donation to a local charity. At the Union Picnic Day it was voted by the members to donate $1000 to Condobolin CanAssist from the money raised.
Should you require any assistance from Condobolin CanAssist, please contact Judy Price on 02 68952877. MB
Showing generosity for Can Assist
