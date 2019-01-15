By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s NRMA Insurance Agency is saying goodbye, after serving the Condobolin community for 60 years.

The Branch will say its final farewell on 31 December 2018.

After working with the NRMA since 1976, proprietor Colleen Speer has decided it’s time to close.

“My family’s association with NRMA started with my grandfather when JR Sealey Pty Ltd was appointed an NRMA Depot on 8 February 1961 and I became the Condobolin NRMA Insurance Agency proprietor on 01 July 1994,” she explained.

“It has been a personal pleasure to help our wonderful community for so many years by my association with NRMA.”

“We’re deeply grateful for the contribution Colleen and the Condobolin agency has made in connecting NRMA Insurance to the local community for over 40 years,” NRMA Insurance Area Manager Sue Sampedro said.

“We wish Colleen success in her future endeavours.

“We will be continuing to service customers through our online, mobile and customer contact centre operations. In addition, we are working with the local community to provide ongoing support during the transition process.”

NRMA Insurance customers can receive support online and over the phone and can: Purchase a new policy online or over the phone; Use online Self Service Centre to view your policies and update contact or credit card details; Make payments online, over the phone or at your local post office; Make a claim online or over the phone (1300 549 193); or Go online to find another nearby NRMA office.