CALLING TIME AFTER 50 YEARS

By Melissa Blewitt

For 50 years, Condobolin Swiss Watch Centre has been part of the local business landscape, but on Christmas Eve, it will close its doors for the final time.

From humble beginnings, to becoming a renowned store locally and further afield, Condobolin Swiss Watch Centre has been serving the community for half a century, but owner Peter Kuhn has decided to call it a day.

“Condobolin Swiss Watch Centre is closing the doors forever,” he stated on the Condobolin Swiss Watch Centre Facebook Page on 30 November.

“We have been looking after our amazing clients for over 50 years as a second generation business. “Unfortunately, it’s time to call it a day. All stock will be sold. Everything must go. Doors close 24th of December forever. Come in now and say goodbye.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support over the years, especially our fantastic staff.”

Bob and Erika Kuhn with two young sons, Peter and Uwe arrived in Condobolin from the Blue Mountains on the October long weekend in 1968.

They set up business at 91A Bathurst Street, Condobolin and the boys were enrolled in School. A fire destroyed this property, and the family then moved to their current premises.

In July 2011 Mr and Mrs Kuhn retired, with their son Peter and his wife Leanne purchasing the company to keep the business in the family.