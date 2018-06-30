Eisteddfod success

At the 25th Annual Forbes Eisteddfod last Friday, several Condobolin piano students were well placed against some very high standard performances.

In the Beginners Section, Alexandra Worthington was awarded second place from ten competitors. Alexandra also received a Highly Commended award in the 8 years and under section.

Holly Leighton received a Highly Commended award in the 12 years and under section, and also a Highly Commended award in the 12 years and under Jazz section.

Halle Doyle was awarded 1st place in the 12 years and under Jazz section and also received the Adjudicator’s Trophy for overall performance.

Congratulations to these students who have worked extremely hard throughout the year to accomplish these results.

Contributed by Carolyn Allen.