Tea and treats to raise funds

• Condobolin Health Service staff organised a ‘Biggest Morning Tea’ event to raise funds for the local branch of Can Assist last Wednesday. The event was held in the Hospital foyer, with many locals enjoying delicious treats and enjoying great company. Judy Price thanked the Hospital staff for staging the fundraiser. “Thank you so much for organising this event - every bit of fundraising goes towards helping local families,” she said. “Events like this help us to continue to do the work that we do.” MB
Posted By: Anne Coffey
June 9, 2018