Red alert lifted at Gum Bend

By Melissa Blewitt

The Red alert warning previously issued for Gum Bend Lake has now been reduced to an Amber alert by Water NSW.

Water quality samples collected by Lachlan Shire Council and analysed by Water NSW have shown algae concentrations have reduced within Gum Bend Lake.

However the levels have not reduced enough to remove all algal alerts.

Recreational users of the lake are still advised to exercise caution and avoid areas where there may be traces of residual algae.

Blue-green algae usually appear as green paint-like scums on the water, near the edges, or as greenish clumps throughout the water.

It makes the water appear dirty, green or discoloured and generally has a strong musty or earthy odour.

People who believe they may have been affected by blue-green algae are advised to seek medical advice.

Lachlan Shire Council will advise the public of any future changes.

For any enquiries, please contact Council’s Manager – Recreation, Adrian Milne on (02) 6895 1900.