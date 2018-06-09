Lachlan Shire News

Projects

•Condobolin Library Extension – The Library extension is progressing well with the new section of the building almost completed. Over the next 2 weeks the Library will relocate to the new extension to allow the builders to commence work on renovating the old section of the building. These arrangements will cause some unavoidable short term inconvenience for Library users however completion of this project in early July with the improved facility will be well worth the trouble.

•Tottenham Swimming Pool Amenities – Demolition of the old Tottenham Swimming Pool amenities building has been completed and the foundations for the new building have been prepared.

•Pat Timmins Amenities building – Work is complete on the new Pat Timmins Amenities building and the additional new change room building is nearing completion. Landscaping around the new building has commenced and it is expected that the project will be ready for use from 12 June 2018.

•Tullibigeal Amenities building – work on the construction of the new amenities building is ongoing with completion expected by August 2018.

•Burcher Toilet Block – Work on the Burcher Toilet block is progressing to schedule with completion expected later this month.

•Lake Cargelligo Swimming Pool – Quotations were invited to re-line the swimming pool as there has been a significant water leak identified in the pool over the last few swimming season. The work will be completed prior to the pool re-opening next October.

•Concrete has been poured for the Kerb and Gutter in Wooyeo Street Tullibigeal

•Earthworks have commenced for the Utes in the Paddock.

•400m of Lake Cargelligo Walkway stage 2 is now complete.

Roads

•Re-sheeting on identified segments of SR208 Brewer Lane, SR199 Bootoowa Road, SR205 Naradhan Road, SR210 Harts Lane.

•Island Creek Bridge – Civil works commenced.

•Lake Cargelligo Heavy Vehicles Bypass – Detail design is underway.

•Signage Works – Rural addressing sign installation, sign replacement in various locations.

•Line markings on new sealed roads commenced.

•Kiacatoo road has commenced.

•Dandaloo road will commence in June.

•Betterment Works – Concept design is underway for The Gipps Way: Murie Creek and Smythes Corner, and Lachlan Valley Way.

Lake Cargelligo – Water Treatment Plant Upgrade

Lachlan Shire Council is inviting Tenders from suitably qualified companies for the Design and Installation of modification works for the Lake Cargelligo Water Treatment Plant.

This project involves the replacement of two pressure vessels, the implementation of a process to recycle the supernatant from the evaporative ponds, the substitution of the DAF Clarifier Bottom Scraper units with an alternative solution and other associated works.

Condobolin – Bathurst Street Potable Water Standpipe

The potable water standpipe at Lachlan Shire Council’s depot in Bathurst Street, Condobolin, will commence operation through the AVDATA system on Monday 11 June 2018. The AVDATA system will afford users the convenience of 24/7 access to this potable water service.

Lachlan Shire – Drinking Water Carting

If you have a business as a drinking water carter, you must now register your business activity with Lachlan Shire Council. It is important that water carters follow the requirements set out by NSW Health to ensure that waterborne pathogens are not present within the drinking water being transported.