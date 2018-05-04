School Holiday fun

By Melissa Blewitt



Western Plains Regional Development (WPRD) through its Youth Services Program, ensured young people had the opportunity to participate in a Blue Light Disco, Waste 2 Art Workshops, a Skate Park barbecue, water sports at Lake Cargelligo, a movie and an amazing scooter race. The race comprises of both bikes and scooters, and was approximately two kilometres long. According to organisers, everyone went really well, and all those that started, finished the event. First in the bikes was Jack Speer, second place went to Tamera Kirby and Bella Dargin claimed third. Angus Chamen won the scooter section, with George Chamen second and Raquel Read third.

The WPRD Youth Services Program is funded by Lachlan Shire Council.