CENTRE DIRECTOR/EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER

Tottenham Early Childhood Centre – Part time to Full time opportunity

Our beautiful small purpose-built community run not-for-profit childcare centre is currently looking for a passionate and self-motivated Centre Director/Early Childhood Teacher.

It is a 20-place centre for children aged 6 weeks to 6 years. Our Centre operates as Long Day Care Monday/Tuesday/Friday 8am-5pm, and Preschool Wednesday/Thursday term time 8.30am-4pm. The environment is designed to inspire children’s learning and development. It has a huge outdoor area, great facilities with a focus on professionalism, love of learning and providing a safe and supportive environment for all. Starting date is the beginning of Term 3, with a handover period with current director prior preferred.

Essential Requirements

• Early Childhood Teaching

qualification (as recognised by

ACECQA)

• Current BOSTES/NESA teacher

accreditation

• A current Working with Children

Check

• Knowledge of relevant legislative

policies, standards and requirements

• Excellent leadership, communication

and management skills

• Not be a prohibited person

Further information and details about the position are available from the Centre.

Please contact Annette Perks Monday-Friday on 0268924230 or

admin@tottenhamecc.com.

The Tottenham Early Childhood Centre is an equal opportunity employer. Selection is determined by merit to ensure employment of the best person for the job.