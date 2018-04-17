Faith undertaking Traineeship

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School student Faith Richards has begun her School Based Traineeship at the Lachlan Shire Library.

She will be working with Librarian Theresa Jude and Librarian Assistant Abby Grimshaw, to learn every aspect the facility.

“Faith will learn every aspect of Lachlan Library Services, and she will be a wonderful asset to the team, especially since the extension project will be completed during her Traineeship,” Theresa explained.

Faith works one day per week at the Condobolin Library, from 9am to 5pm. As part of her Traineeship, Faith will complete a Certificate II in Information and Cultural Services through TAFE NSW.

She will complete the Traineeship as she undertakes Years 11 and 12. Faith said she has settled in well at the Library, since beginning her Traineeship.

“Theresa and Abby have been very welcoming and helpful,” she said.

“I am looking forward to learning all about what happens in the Library and learning new skills.”

Faith is learning the ropes quickly, already helping visitors to the Library with her computer knowledge, and travelling to Tottenham to participate in a book swap.

School based traineeships provide students with the opportunity to attain a nationally recognised Vocational Education and Training (VET) qualification as well as their Higher School Certificate (HSC) and gain valuable work skills and experience in a workplace.