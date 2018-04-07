REGISTERED NURSE

– CHRONIC CARE.

Written applications addressing the selection criteria contained in the information packages are invited for the above position at Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service. Inc., (CAHS)

CAHS operates a substantial health service in Condobolin with services in the community likely to expand in future to complement the existing high quality centre based clinical services.

Terms and conditions of employment are in accordance with the relevant awards.

Contact Officer: Selection Criteria and Duty Statement can be obtained by

emailing: c.lester@condoahs.com.au

Written application addressing the Selection Criteria is to be sent to

Mr. Cecil Lester-CEO,

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Inc.,

PO Box 321 Condobolin NSW 2877 Application close 5pm Friday 13 April, 2018.

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Inc promotes EEO principles and provides a smoke-free work environment. Relevant Criminal Record Checks will be conducted prior to appointment.