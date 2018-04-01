Advertise with us

ADVERTISE
The Condobolin Argus is a weekly tabloid paper and is published every Wednesday. For details on distribution and coverage please visit the Readership section under Advertise.
DISPLAY and EGN ADVERTISING
Mechanics
380mm x 7 columns
|
Column
|
Width (mm)
|
1
|
34
|
2
|
72
|
3
|
110
|
4
|
147
|
5
|
184
|
6
|
222
|
7
|
260
Deadlines
Bookings (material provided) must be in by 5pm Friday. Material must be in by 5pm Monday.
Bookings (material to be designed by The Condobolin Argus) must be in by 9am Friday morning to ensure there is sufficient time for a proof to be provided.
Material Delivery
The main formats we accept are PDF and EPS. For other formats please contact us.
INSERTS
Inserts must be booked in at The Condobolin Argus.
Please ensure that inserts are printed on a minimum of 100 GSM paper.
Delivery
Inserts package must be clearly marked for The Condobolin Argus and be delivered no later than the close of business Monday prior to:
Regional Printers
216 Macquarie Street
DUBBO NSW 2830
CLASSIFIEDS
Mechanics
380mm x 4 columns
|
Column
|
Width (mm)
|
1
|
62
|
2
|
128
|
3
|
194
|
4
|
260
Deadlines
Bookings and material must be in by 10am Tuesday.
Rates: For details on rates, or for any other advertising queries, please contact us by phone or email.