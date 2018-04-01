Advertise with us

ADVERTISE

The Condobolin Argus is a weekly tabloid paper and is published every Wednesday. For details on distribution and coverage please visit the Readership section under Advertise.

DISPLAY and EGN ADVERTISING

Mechanics

380mm x 7 columns

Column Width (mm) 1 34 2 72 3 110 4 147 5 184 6 222 7 260

Deadlines

Bookings (material provided) must be in by 5pm Friday. Material must be in by 5pm Monday.

Bookings (material to be designed by The Condobolin Argus) must be in by 9am Friday morning to ensure there is sufficient time for a proof to be provided.

Material Delivery

The main formats we accept are PDF and EPS. For other formats please contact us.

INSERTS

Inserts must be booked in at The Condobolin Argus.

Please ensure that inserts are printed on a minimum of 100 GSM paper.

Delivery

Inserts package must be clearly marked for The Condobolin Argus and be delivered no later than the close of business Monday prior to:

Regional Printers

216 Macquarie Street

DUBBO NSW 2830

CLASSIFIEDS

Mechanics

380mm x 4 columns

Column Width (mm) 1 62 2 128 3 194 4 260

Deadlines

Bookings and material must be in by 10am Tuesday.

Rates: For details on rates, or for any other advertising queries, please contact us by phone or email.