200 QUALITY RAMS ON OFFER AT THE 20TH BURRAWANG DORPER AND WHITE DORPER STUD ON-FARM RAM SALE

Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud will hold their 20th on-farm ram sale on Monday, 10 October starting at 10.30am, with BR and C Agents again conducting the on-farm ram sale.

The property and the stud were recently purchased by AAM Investment Group, an Australian owned and operated Investment company. Through 100 per cent Australian investment, AAM’s vision is to contribute to a positive and sustainable Australian agricultural industry. Burrawang compliments the existing mixed farms AAM owns and operates in the Fairholme/Corinella district, and Business Manager of Burrawang and Sunshine farms, Greg Wynn, is thrilled to be involved and build upon the existing excellence of Dorper genetics at Burrawang. The sale line-up consists of 200 quality rams with good structure, fat cover and plenty of meat delivering excellent carcass qualities overall.

“This ram sale features a solid line up of rams so if you have not yet seen what the Burrawang bloodline is all about, now is the time to view these shedding meat sheep and talk to experts in the breed, including our Stud Master Wicus Cronje,” said Greg.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to the sale; inspection of the rams will start from 8 am and with a 200 head line up, the sale will be going until mid-afternoon. The Burrawang team have organised plenty of food and refreshments on-farm so we would love to see as many local people on the day as possible,” said Greg.

“If you can’t make it on-farm on the day, the auction will be simulcast live on Elite Livestock Auctions which is an impressive platform. For those who have not yet registered on this platform you can call 1300 259 742 or visit www.elitelivestockauctions.com.au to register”, said Greg.

Comprehensive footage will accompany the sale catalogue and will be available on the Burrawang website and Elite Livestock Auctions platform from Monday, 26 September, shortly after all sale rams undergo the independent quality control inspection by Christo Harmse, who is an independent qualified inspector, judge and former Dorper & White Dorper breeder.

More information can be found on the Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels or please call any of the Burrawang team on the following details: Greg Wynn: 0419 376 959; Darren Old: 0459 980 591; Nathan Morris: 0438 674 081; and Wicus Cronje: 0475 892 862.

Press Release.