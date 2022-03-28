20 TRUNDLE GOLFERS COMPETE IN DUNEDOO

On Saturday 5th March and Sunday 6th March, 20 Trundle golfers attended the Men’s NSW Sand Greens Four-ball Championship. The event was held at the Dunedoo Golf Club.

The Men’s NSW Sand Greens Four-ball Championship is open to male amateurs whose GA handicap does not exceed 36.4 strokes at the date of entry.

The Championship is played over two rounds of 18-holes (36-holes), scratch fourball stableford.

Handicap events, run in conjunction, are conducted as two 18-hole fourball stableford events using the stroke index of the club. The entire field contests both rounds.

The Trundle men that competed in the Championship were: Cameron Skinner, Michael Skinner, Col Quade, Brad Watt, Bryan Worms, Terry Gavin, Garry Sunderland, Tom Quade, Dave Morrison, John Randall, Jarrod Hall, Blake Ridges, Craig Morgan, Bill Tomlinson, Donald Anderson, Chris Berry, Glenn Morgan, Peter Wright, Samuel Bolam and Adam Hall. Golfers Benjamin Koopman (from Barraba) and Luke York (from Merewether) were the winners of the championship.

The Trundle attendees tried their best. These are their scores:

Cameron and Michael Skinner came 20th with a score of 61.

Samuel Bolam and Adam Hall came 23rd with a score of 58.

Brad Watt and Col Quade played together, they came 41st with a score of 49.

Bryan Worms played with Jesse Durning from Denman, they came 52nd with a score of 47.

Terry Galvin and Garry Sunderland came 68th with a score of 40.

Tom Quade played with Mitch Bayley from Forbes, together they came 76th with a score of 39.

Dave Morrison and John Randall came 77th with a score of 38.

Jarrod Hall and Blake Ridges played together, coming 87th with a score of 30.

The following Trundle players played one round but withdrew from the championship:

Craig Morgan and Bill Tomlinson.

Glenn Morgan and Peter Wright.

Chris Berry and Donald Anderson.