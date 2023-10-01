DIANA EMBARKS ON A SIGNIFICANT JOURNEY

Diana Fear, CEO of Central West Farming Systems (CWFS), recently embarked on a significant journey to Pakistan with a team of researchers from Charles Sturt University (CSU) as part of the ACIAR Pulses Project.

Their mission was to gain a deeper understanding of the pivotal role rural women play in pulse production.

Despite being a substantial part of the agricultural workforce, women in this sector often grapple with various challenges, including limited access to resources, education and markets.

The purpose of this visit was to uncover these challenges while also exploring opportunities for rural women in Pakistan.

Accompanying Diana on this expedition were there highly skilled professions from the Australian agricultural sector: Penny Heuston, Annabelle Bushell and Pru Cook.

Together they engaged with women farmers, immersing themselves in their daily lives, experiences and aspirations.

Through a series of meetings and discussions held both formally and within local villages, the Australian team was warmly welcomed and impressed by the generosity and hospitality they encountered.

Diana expressed her gratitude, saying, “I was overwhelmed by the kindness and openness of these women. It was a privilege to be allowed into their lives, and despite our diverse backgrounds, we discovered a profound commonality as rural women.”

These meetings provided valuable insights into the challenges faced by women farmers in rural Pakistan and their indispensable role in sustaining local agriculture and food security.

Diana remarked, “From these meeting, we’ve identified excellent opportunities for capacity building and skill development through formal and informal partnerships.”

Diana’s visit has left her with much to contemplate, and she eagerly anticipates contributing to the well-being of rural women in Pakistan through future projects.

She expressed her appreciation, saying, “This trip has been a wonderful experience, and I’m grateful to everyone involved in the project. And, of course, thank you to my new friends in Pakistan – I look forward to our future encounters.”

This ACIAR invested project is in its final stages and a final project report is in prep and will be available from Charles Sturt University’s Gulbali Institute.

Please visit https://www.csu.edu.au/research/gulbali/research/food-beverage-agricultural/innovation/projects/improving-pulse-production-in-pakistan for more information.

Press Release.