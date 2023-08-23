127TH ANNUAL CONDOBOLIN SHOW: A SPECTACULAR FUSION OF MAGIC, DINOSAURS AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT

The Condobolin Show has unveiled a lineup of exciting attractions that promises to captivate visitors of all ages. Among the star attractions, Fairy La La Land takes centre stage with its enchanting world that blends theatre artistry and children’s entertainment like never before.

With a dedicated team the showground will come alive with vibrant characters, captivating storytelling, magic, comedy, musical games, and the most intricate balloon twisting and face painting imaginable.

The magic doesn’t stop there! The show also brings a prehistoric visit from “My Pet Dinosaur,” an interactive experience where the young and young-at-heart can learn about these ancient creatures through talks, free fossil digging, and engaging activities.

A special visit from the life-size baby T-Rex, Roxie, will leave you in awe of their colossal presence.

For those who love the wild and the exotic, WOW Reptile Encounters will keep you amazed and entertained with an array of Australian reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, and bugs. With no schedules to follow, simply immerse yourself in the weird and wonderful world of these incredible creatures throughout the event.

Prepare for furry fun on Friday as the Pet Parade showcases the best paws and claws in Condo, and a Championship Dog Show is brought to town on Saturday. Our beloved Pavilion also showcases the very best in cookery, art, flowers, produce, agriculture, wool, and trades, with a special guest exhibit from BJD Drone Photography. And equestrian enthusiasts will be thrilled with five horse rings, including the Kingston Resources show jumping ring.

Witness the crowning moments as Junior Showgirl, Miss and Master Tiny Tot presentations are held, along with the prestigious 2024 Condobolin Young Woman Presentation.

The Official Opening, starting with an address from Florance McGufficke, The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2023, leads us into a grand parade featuring our much loved Condobolin Veteran and Vintage Restoration Club and the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band. When the sun sets, get ready for a crescendo of colours with Fletcher’s Fireworks Finale at 7:30pm.

The 127th annual Condobolin Show won’t be just another event; it will be a celebration of rich history, resilience, community, and endless opportunities. Join us for an unforgettable experience on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th August – we’d love to see you there!

Contributed by Condobolin PAH and I Association Publicity Officer Lucy Kirk.