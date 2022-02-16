$10,000 ON OFFER FOR WINNING POSTER

Have you heard about the NAIDOC Week Poster Competition? There is $10,000 on offer for the winning design.

The National NAIDOC Committee is currently inviting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to submit their artwork for the 2022 National NAIDOC Poster Competition.

The competition represents a significant opportunity for talented Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists aged 13 years and over to have their work recognised nationally and internationally as part of the celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories, cultures and achievements during NAIDOC Week.

The winning artist will receive a $10,000 cash prize (tax free) and their artwork will be used as the official 2022 National NAIDOC Week Poster.

Additionally, they will receive a ticket for themselves and one guest to the National NAIDOC Awards ceremony.

The National NAIDOC Week Poster receives nation-wide exposure as the centrepiece of National NAIDOC Week 2022 and becomes part of NAIDOC history.

In previous years, the winning artwork has been used to wrap public transport, been used as the backdrop for a current affairs program, and was even on display at Expo 2020 in Dubai!

The artwork must reflect this year’s National NAIDOC theme: Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!

So, if you think you have what it takes to design an award-winning poster make sure you have your submission in prior to 11:59pm (AEDT) on Monday, 14 March 2022.

To view the entry form, visit https://www.naidoc.org.au/get-involved/national-naidocposter-competition-entry-form