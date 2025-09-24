$1.8 million investment in suicide prevention across Western NSW

By Melissa Blewitt

The Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) and the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) will partner with Mission Australia to expand service delivery of the Universal Aftercare – Way Back Service across Western NSW including Condobolin.

A total of up to $1.86 million is part of a bilateral and co-funding agreement between NSW and Commonwealth governments to support WNSW PHN and WNSWLHD to deliver improved outcomes for all people in NSW at increased risk of suicide.

Other towns to benefit from the announcement include Dubbo, Bathurst, Walgett, Cowra, and Coonabarabran.

State Member for Barwon Roy Butler said the funding investment is much needed in regional NSW.

“When suicide rocks a community, the pain and loss experienced by family, friends and the broader community is devastating. The more times we can successfully intervene with someone who is expressing suicidal ideation, or worse, has attempted to harm themselves, the healthier our communities are. The more help that’s available, the more opportunity we have to help people going through what is sure to be a tough time.”

The funding will support localised aftercare support for individuals following a suicidal crisis or attempt. The support will be targeted to rural and remote areas, and priority populations—including older people, First Nations communities, and high-risk cohorts.

WNSW PHN CEO Brad Porter described the funding commitment as a major step forward in the region’s approach to suicide prevention.

“Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and this funding demonstrates our commitment to ensuring individuals who experience suicidal distress receive compassionate, coordinated, and timely support—wherever they live,” he explained in a statement.

“By focusing on local engagement, culturally safe practice, and clinical accountability, the Universal Aftercare – Way Back Service will deliver life-saving impacts throughout Western NSW.”

Recruitment is now underway across several locations, and the services are expected to go live in 2026.

NSW Government Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson said the expansion of Universal Aftercare – Way Back Service was an important milestone for the region.

“Recovering from a suicidal crisis is incredibly tough, and no one should have to do it alone. The right support can truly make a difference. Feeling seen, heard, and genuinely supported is what helps people take those first steps toward healing and hope,” she stated.

“That’s why we’re expanding the Universal Aftercare – Way Back Service with Mission Australia. We’re making sure people in Western NSW, especially in communities that need it most, have access to real, compassionate care.”

Since 2021, the Way Back Support Service has been active in Broken Hill and later expanded to Orange and surrounding areas. This new investment will extend its reach significantly, embedding Universal Aftercare principles across the broader Western NSW footprint.

Ann Winterton, Mission Australia State Leader, NSW Region West said that the service expansion fills a critical access gap in some parts of the region.

“The Universal Aftercare – Way Back Service delivers non-clinical, practical support to individuals following a suicide attempt or crisis. It focuses on reconnecting people with their communities, helping them rediscover purpose, reduce distress, and build resilience,” she revealed.

“The service will ensure integration with existing services and referral pathways including a new pilot program for older people in suicidal distress.

“Key service components are trauma informed care, mandatory follow up within 48 hours of referral, and dedicated staff including First Nations engagement officers to ensure culturally appropriate care.”

Mission Australia is a national Christian charity with more than 165 years of experience working with people in need. As one of the country’s largest for-purpose community service and housing providers, it delivers homelessness support, social and affordable housing, family and youth services, mental health assistance, disability support, employment pathways, alcohol and other drug support and more.

Helen McFarlane, WNSWLHD Director Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services said the expansion of the program would deliver targeted programs for those who needed specialised support, including older residents.

“The WNSW Wayback Service will also include an Older Peoples Aftercare Expanded Referral Pathway Pilot,” she advised.

“The pilot will support the implementation of an evidence-based suicide aftercare pathway specifically for older people that will ensure access to timely and appropriate specialist older people’s mental health care and support.”

Western Health Alliance Limited, trading as the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN), is one of 31 Primary Health Networks across Australia, established to support frontline health services and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of primary health care. Their focus is patients who are at risk of poor health outcomes and working to improve the coordination of their care, so they receive the right care in the right place at the right time.