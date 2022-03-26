$1.8 MILLION BOOST TO HELP TRANSFORM LAKE CARGELLIGO INTO A TOURISM HUB

Lake Cargelligo has received a $1.8 million boost to help transform the town into a tourism hub.

The NSW Government has committed the funding to the Lake Cargelligo Tourism Activation Project, taking the total project spend to $2.8 million.

The funding builds on a $1 million contribution from the Australian Government, which will support Lachlan Shire Council to refresh the town’s main street to attract new businesses and boost tourism.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM welcomed the funding, saying it is fantastic news that will deliver this long-awaited project for the lake community.

“Lake Cargelligo is a unique tourist destination with visitors blown away by the natural beauty of the Lake and the surrounding area. Having upgraded facilities that will improve the visitor experience will only enhance its reputation as a tourist destination,” he explained.

“I would like to thank the State and Federal Governments for their support of Lachlan Shire and their confidence in our ability to deliver major infrastructure projects.”

Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders said construction for the project will start in mid-2022, and is going to boost economic growth, deliver jobs, and drive tourism-related opportunities to help the region in its COVID-19 recovery.

“Work will include road paving and sealing, water main replacement and building pedestrian facilities,” he stated.

“By beautifying the village centre of Lake Cargelligo, activating the central business district and cafe precinct, and delivering improved pedestrian infrastructure and facilities, this project will cater to the needs of tourists and residents and attract more people to spend time in the town.”

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton welcomed the funding, saying these partnerships reflect the Federal Government’s commitment to work with all levels of government to deliver jobs and economic recovery in the regions.

“The NSW Government commitment builds on the federal contribution, which included upgrades such as earthworks, drainage, kerb and footpath replacements, pavement reconstruction and increased outdoor dining areas,” he advised.

“This project is a great example of governments working together to support the regions by transforming them into a great place to live, work and visit.”

The $2.8 million project is funded in partnership with the Federal Government and through the NSW Government’s $200 million Regional Recovery Package.