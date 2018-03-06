Woman refused bail after warrants executed

A Condobolin woman was refused bail after three outstanding warrants were executed and a number of charges laid earlier this month.

Letitia Johnson, 26, was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug (cannabis), two counts of goods in custody and trespassing. The warrants were in relation to offences committed in 2016.

It is believed a member of the public contacted Parkes Police shortly after 6am on Thursday, 8 February claiming they had been approached by a female who was acting strangely.

Police were given the registration number of a vehicle the woman was seen with. Checks revealed the different front and rear plates, and the vehicle itself were all stolen from Condobolin on Wednesday, 7 February.

Allegedly, several personal items belonging to Johnson were found in the vehicle along with items belonging to the owner of the vehicle.

Police were alerted to her whereabouts, but it is believed she ran away on foot jumping over a number of fences.

It is alleged Johnson ran through a house in Dalton Street, where the residents were seated at the table eating breakfast, before she was caught by police and arrested.

Johnson appeared in Forbes Local Court on Thursday, 8 February and was refused bail to appear in Parkes Local on Friday, 9 February.

She was refused bail after appearing on Friday, 9 February, and will remain in custody until she is due to appear in Parkes Local Court on Friday, 6 April.