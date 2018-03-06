Preschool celebrates the start of a new learning year

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre celebrated the commencement of the 2018 Year of Learning, with a special ceremony last Thursday. Dick Richards delivered a beautiful Welcome to Country, while Ralph Martin gave a blessing to the Centre. The Boys Aboriginal Dance Group amazed the crowd with their wonderful performance. Michael Coe lent a hand, cooking the barbecue. The Centre want to thank all of the families who attended to help celebrate the delightful occasion. Centre Director Melissa Nesbitt said the event was held to mark the beginning of another year of learning for staff and children. “As another year gets underway, we look forward to it being filled with playing, learning and growing together,” she explained. “Everyone is looking to have a fun-filled year, cherishing new experiences and learning opportunities.” MB