• The 2018 Condobolin Picnic Races were a huge success. The meet featured $28,000 in prizemoney plus trophies. A highlight of the day was the $8,000 Royal Hotel Picnic Cup, which was won by Spinning Dawn, who is trained by Condobolin’s Steve Beattie, and was ridden by Ricky Blewitt. The victory means the points score will help the horse qualify for the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final at Dubbo in September. The weather was perfect and racegoers were entertained after the last race by Duble. Ladies had their fascinators ready and gentlemen donned their suits, in a bid to capture $1,500 in cash prizes including the RB Sellars Clothing Fashions in the Field. ABOVE: Cameron Beattie and Odessa Kynast had an absolutely fantastic time at the event, and were also named Best Dressed Couple. MB/Photo by Kathy Parnaby.