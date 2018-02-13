Starting something special

The Scots School Bathurst is offering scholarships for 2019. Scholarships are available in the following categories: Academic, All Rounder, Music, Pipes and Drums,Highland Dancing, Agriculture, ICPA and Indigenous . Scholarships will be honoured for the duration of the students’ time at the School.

Late in December, 2017, the Trustees of the Presbyterian Church (NSW) purchased All Saints’ College Bathurst from the Anglican Diocese of Bathurst.

It is the desire of The Trustees that The Scots School Bathurst and Lithgow will come together with All Saints’ College to combine the best of the two schools. It is also expected that both campuses will be utilised.

The exciting planning for the integration of the schools has already begun. Staff are working closely together to ensure a smooth transition for the students.

It is the aim of the Presbyterian Church that the integration of the two schools will benefit the students, staff and parents of both schools and expand the educational opportunities in the City of Bathurst.

Some Year 11 students are enjoying the benefits of greater choice of subjects by being able to study across the two campuses in 2018.

Working Groups have been formed and include past and present stakeholders from both schools.

Together, they will contribute ideas as to the best way to integrate these two wonderful schools. A new name, new crest, new colours and new structure will be a decided upon for the new school.

The integration of The Scots School and All Saints’ College will take place in Term One, 2019

The Scots School Bathurst is offering scholarships for 2019.

Scholarships are available in the following categories: Academic, All Rounder, Music, Pipes and Drums, Highland Dancing, Agriculture, ICPA and Indigenous. Scholarships will be honoured for the duration of the students’ time at the School. For more information about enrolling in 2019 or to apply for a Scholarship, visit www.scots.nsw.edu.au. .

