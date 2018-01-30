Truck crashes into yard

By Melissa Blewitt

A truck crashed into the front yard of a Parkes Road home at Condobolin last Thursday afternoon.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene. It is believed the driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Home owner Josh Morgan was stunned when he realised what was happening.

“I had just shut my front door to hear all hell breaking loose behind me, I open my door to see the truck still coming down my front lawn and stopped at the bush,” he said.

“I rang 000 straight away as other motorists pulled over. The driver was bleeding from his head and right arm. We have been told he was fine in the end.

“The driver said he felt faint, and the last thing he remembered was driving past the BP fuel station. I think he pulled over because he felt faint and then lost consciousness.

“In terms of damage, a light pole, tree and my garbage bin was obliterated. The bullbar of the truck came clean off and the fuel tanks were badly damaged, it was leaking diesel for two hours before it stopped.

“I have never been so thankful to park further forward than I usually do.”

