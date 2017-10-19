The Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams are under way.

The Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams are underway.

Condobolin High School (CHS) students are among 70,000 young people across NSW, who began their exams on Monday, 16 October.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first HSC exam.

CHS Principal Jeff Ward encouraged all students to focus and prepare.

“As the HSC exams have begun, the school community would like to wish all our HSC students the very best,” he stated.

“Even the staff are most anxious at this time as we too have those pre nerves in anticipation for our students. Just remember have a good breakfast, arrive at the exam centre with plenty of time and once you begin, try and stay calm, focused and drink plenty of water and use the full three hours.

“I am very proud of what the students have achieved to get this far and am very confident that they will do their very best.”

Students Tyannua Goolagong, Piper Thomas, Emma Kennedy and Will Press said they were relieved to get the first exam out of the way.

“It really wasan’t as bad as we thought,” they explained.

“It was really pretty good and we are happy with how it all went.”

MB