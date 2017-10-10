School celebration photos available from the Condobolin Argus

Local schools celebrated significant milestones over the October long weekend.

The town was filled with students who returned to mark the sesquicentenary of Condobolin Public School and the 50th Anniversary of Condobolin High School.

CHS started proceedings with markets, open classrooms and photographic displays in the school grounds last Saturday. That was followed by by an Anniversary Dinner at the Condobolin Sports Club.

Condobolin Public School held a Meet and Greet at the Railway Hotel last Saturday, which was followed by a ‘Step Back in Time’ photographic display, official opening and cake cutting; and Family Fun Bush Dance last Sunday.

MB