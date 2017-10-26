Milby bush bash back for 2017

Milby Sports Gymkhana returned to the spotlight after a 12-month hiatus last Saturday.

The event had to be called off in 2016, as floodwaters rose across the Lachlan Shire. Families and visitors flocked to the 2017 Gymkhana, with the Committee hailing it “very successful.” “Thanks to everyone who came and supported the event. To all of our sponsors we are very grateful to have you all on board as without you our event would not be able to go ahead,” a post on the Official Milby Sports Gymkhana Facebook Page read. The crowd enjoyed a Bushman’s Challenge, Motorbikes versus Horses, Poddy Calf and Steer Rides, Bogeye Races, Wood Chop, Ping Pong Drop, Jumping Castle, Greasy Pole, Merry-Go-Round, Foot Races and so much more. Image Credits: Photos by Sonia/Sonia Buerckner.