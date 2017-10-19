Lachlan Shire Australia Day award nominations now open

By Melissa Blewitt

Nominations are for the 2018 Lachlan Shire Council Australia Day Awards are now open.

Council is encouraging residents to nominate people who really make a difference in their communities.

The Awards and nomination Certificates will be presented at an official ceremony that will be held on Australia Day, 26 January 2018.

Categories that will be awarded at each ceremony are:

Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year

Lachlan Shire Young Citizen of the Year;

Lachlan Shire Australia Day Award (Community Service)

Australia Day provides a wonderful opportunity to recognise and acknowledge members of local communities who have made positive contributions and to honour those who have made personal achievements in a range of pursuits including sports, the arts, or study.

It is also an opportunity to acknowledge those individuals who volunteer so much of their time to ensure much needed community services, sporting events and various other activities are conducted across the Shire.

Mayor of Lachlan Shire John Medcalf said Australia Day is a time to say thank you to those who enrich our lives in our communities and who have gone above and beyond.

“The Australia Day Awards allow us to recognise the contributions that many individuals make to their local community each year and Council is proud to recognise individuals and groups whose contributions and achievements illustrate the true meaning what it is to be Australian,” he said.

Nominations for the 2016 Australia Day Awards close Friday, 17 November 2017.

Forms can be downloaded from the Lachlan Shire Council website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or hard copies are available from the following locations: Burcher (Burcher Hotel, Bena Street, Burcher); Condobolin Lachlan Shire Council Office (58 Molong Street, Condobolin); Lake Cargelligo Lachlan Shire Council Office (Foster Street, Lake