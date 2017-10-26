Danielle selected as baton bearer

Condobolin’s Danielle Hoskins has been chosen to carry the Queen’s baton on its journey to the Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Talented netballer Danielle, will carry the baton in Parkes, and was selected through a community nomination program.

The baton has been handed from runner to runner around the world on a 230,000 kilometre relay that began in London in March.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II placed her message to the Commonwealth and its athletes into the baton at the commemcement ceremony at Buckingham Palace, and entrusted it to the first baton bearer.

That message will be on the home straight on its journey to the April Games when it travels through Parkes and Forbes on 29 January.