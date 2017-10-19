October 19, 2017 By: Argus
Condobolin High School Principal Jeff Ward (far left) along with Year Advisor Melissa Hughes (far right) congratulated Adrienne Richards (Vice Captain), Madison Jolliffe (Captain) and Valmai Coe (Vice Captain) at a morning tea last Wednesday, They are the 2018 Leadership Team for the School. MB
