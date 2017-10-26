Condobolin High School hosts Grandparents Day

October 26, 2017 By: Argus
• Adrienne Richards with her grandfather Dick Richards at the Condobolin High School Granparents Day, which was held last Wednesday. Festivities included morning tea, Family Tree Planting, Family Portraits, Classroom Displays and Presentations, Bocce, Croquet, Golf, Barbecue Lunch, Cutting of the Celebration Cake and Musical Performances. MB
• Marcelle May with her granddaughters Chelsea May and Macaylee Weber. MB
• Dick Richards and Colleen Helyar cut the celabratory cake. MB
