Rodney recognised

At the last meeting of the Tottenham Lions Club, Rodney Campbell was presented with a Lions Community Service Award by President Bill Berryman in recognition of the countless hours of voluntary work he has undertaken with the club.

Rodney is the longest serving Lions member of the club, having joined Canowindra Lions in 1975, then transferring to Tottenham in 1982 when he moved to the district with wife Gwen and family.

Speaking at the presentation, Lion Ben Nicholls spoke of Rodney’s dedication to the club and community and said that Rodney had attended almost every working bee over his many years as a member of Lions – a wonderful record.

Coincidentally, Rodney had also received the same week, a certificate and commemorative stencil for 50 years as a registered wool classer. Congratulations Rodney.

Contributed by Jenny Day.