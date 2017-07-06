Road concerns from residents

By Melissa Blewitt

Concerns have been raised by Lachlan Shire ratepayers over the current condition of Fifield Road.

The road is experiencing widespread failure of the seal on the newest section, and it has ratepayers worried.

A ratepayer contacted The Condobolin Argus, posing questions about the state of the road, and who was responsible for footing the repair bill.

“This stretch of road has just recently being reformed and resurfaced. The pot holes and damage runs the entire length of the resurfacing from the railway crossing over the hill and onto the Trundle Road approximately four or five kilometres,” the ratepayer explained.

“I was just wondering if the ratepayers of Condo will have to foot the cost of repairs, a second time?”

The Condobolin Argus approached LSC for a response to these questions, and an explanation for the current condition of Fifield Road.

“Council is disappointed with the widespread failure of the seal on the newest section of Fifield Road (immediately north of the rail line),” Lachlan Shire Council’s Director of Infrastructure Services Tekohi Rivera stated.

“Council staff are working closely with its sealing contractor to determine the reason for the “peeling” of the seal.

“This type of “peeling” failure is rare so there will be ongoing monitoring, measurement and investigation by Council and its sealing contractor until the full extent of the failure is revealed.

“Once a cause is determined, removal and replacement of the seal will be done. Council asks road users to be patient during this time and to drive to the conditions at all times.

“Any further enquiries may be directed to the Director Infrastructure Services, Mr Tekohi Rivera by calling 02 68951900 or emailing council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au who will endeavour to respond to all enquiries.”